Mattituck summer home damaged in afternoon fire

The Mattituck Fire Department responded to a working house fire on Westview Drive in Mattituck at 3:22 p.m. after a neighbor noticed smoke billowing out of the home, according to First Assistant Chief Ted Webb.

No one was in the home at the time, Chief Webb said, and no injuries were reported. Cutchogue Fire Department members also responded.

Re Strong had just pulled into her driveway across the street when she smelled smoke just before 3:30 p.m. After checking her basement and determining her house was fine, she noticed the smoke coming from her neighbor’s home, a summer and weekend home, and called 911.

The fire on the left side of the home was put out in about an hour, Chief Webb said. It was likely an electrical fire, he said.

Rita Figurnika, whose brother owns the home, had come by to check on it.

“Hats off to these guys,” Ms. Figurnika said of the fire crews who responded. “They do a wonderful job.”

Photo caption: Firefighters on scene outside the Westview Drive home in Mattituck Wednesday afternoon. (Credit: Kelly Zegers)

