Sold-out concert to kick off Rites of Spring Fest

The Rites of Spring Music Festival began on the North Fork three years ago, with the goal of bringing exceptional music to exceptional settings.

It is succeeding.

On Saturday, the festival arrives at Castello di Borghese Winery in Cutchogue with a solo piano concert by its founder and artistic director, Paolo Bartolani. The concert is sold out.

As the festival is a celebration of spring, upcoming concerts will be held through June 16 at venues including the Jamesport Meeting House, the Quogue Wlldlife Refuge, Peconic Bay Yacht Club in Southold and Poquatuck Hall in Orient.

“When we started, our goal was the very best in classical music at beautiful and historical venues,” Mr. Bartolani said.

According to the its website, the festival aspires to “combine extraordinary places, local history, unique architecture, terrific food and wine and classical music to make incredible concert events.”

The festival will present eight concerts and three community outreach events this spring, one of which is an educational workshop at Riverhead High School on May 15.

“We are very glad to be bringing first-class music to our community,” Mr. Bartolani said.

Additional information can be found on the festival’s website, ritesmusic.org.

[email protected]

Photo caption: Paolo inside his Southold home. (Credit: Barbaraellen Koch)

