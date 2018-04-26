Storm damaged town beaches in line to be regraded

After four winter storms battered Southold beaches earlier this year, officials will find $10,000 in the town budget for restoration.

The damage to the beaches was severe, according to town engineer Jamie Richter, who spoke on behalf of Department of Public Works director Jeff Standish at Tuesday’s Town Board work session. The storms “did nothing but take material away” from the beaches, Mr. Richter said.

Mr. Standish wants to regrade Town Beach, Kenney’s Beach and McCabe’s Beach — but there are no funds in the DPW budget to do so.

Town Board members said it was important to find the funding.

“It’s a necessity to maintain our beaches,” Councilwoman Jill Doherty said.

Photo caption: Southold Town Beach. (File photo)

