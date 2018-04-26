Darlene L. Olsen of Laurel, 62, passed away suddenly on April 22, 2018.

Darlene was born in Freeport, N.Y. and grew up in Wantagh, N.Y. She worked as a dental assistant in Merrick, N.Y. She met her husband there through both of their mothers who also worked with her.

While living in Wantagh she was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church. At an early age, she was on the church council. She was a youth minister and ran a program for special needs children. She was an active member of the church choir and also participated in the church folk group. She wrote and published several religious songs.

In the spring of 1985, she married her Gregory P. Olsen and moved to the North Fork. In 1968, Darlene was an active member of Mattituck Presbyterian Church and helped with many of the children summer Bible school programs.

Through the years of her life on the North Fork, she fought hard for the rights of her autistic son and others in the local school district. She also worked hard with other parents to get funding and build the playground at Cutchogue East.

She worked at Jamesport Country Kitchen for 12 years before being diagnosed with breast cancer. She fought that battle and won, only to be diagnosed with a type of blood cancer known as MDS.

She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Gregory P. Olsen; her son, Gregory P. Olsen Jr.; her daughter, Amanda L. Olsen and her two grandchildren: Amiyah and Anthony Rountree. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Golder and his partner, Bill Nussman of New Jersey.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, April 28, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. Cremation will be private.

Memorial contributions may made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

