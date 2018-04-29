Opioid overdose prevention class in Peconic May 10

A class on how to administer Narcan, an emergency treatment used to intervene when someone overdoses on opioids, will be held at the Peconic Recreation Center on Thursday, May 10 from 7 to 8 p.m.

The training includes recognition of opioid overdoes, administration of intranasal Narcan, steps to take until emergency medical services arrive and how to protect oneself when caring for an overdose patient. The class will also go over the ganders associated with assicated exoposure to fentanly, a potent synthetic opioid, and its analogs in powdered form.

Participants will receive a certificate of course completion and and emergency resuscitation kit that includes Narcan.

Opioids include heroin and fentanyl, as well as prescription drugs, such as morphine, codeine and oxycodone.

The course is being jointly offered by New York State, Suffolk County and Southold Town. Contact Denis Noncarrow at [email protected] or 631-765-5806 to register by May 7. Registration is required.

The Peconic Recreation Center is located at 970 Peconic Lane.

Caption: Community members learn how to use Narcan at a 2016 presentation in Mattituck.

