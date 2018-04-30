Pink Pearl Gala raises funds for local breast cancer patients

Dozens of North Fork residents and cancer survivors came out to support the North Fork Breast Health Coalition at its fourth annual Pink Pearl Gala at the East Wind in Wading River Friday.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the nonprofit organization, which returns all funds raised from its events to locals diagnosed with breast cancer. It offers grants, outreach and free programs that she took part in, including free yoga classes, massage therapy, reflexology and support groups. Ms. McEvoy Zuhoski joined the coalition’s board around 2012 and now serves as vice president.
This year’s gala was emceed by News 12 report Shari Einhorn. Several supporters of the organization, including longtime board member Susie Bandiera, were honored at the event.
Read more about the event here or see more photos below.
Top Caption: North Fork residents and cancer survivors came out to support the North Fork Breast Health Coalition at its Pink Pearl Gala at the East Wind Friday. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
NFBHC’s 4th Annual Pink Pearl Gala Committee. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner Photos)
NFBHC 2018 Pink Pearl Gala survivors.
NFBHC board members and breast cancer survivors (from left) Janice Jay Young, Phyllis DeMartino, Melanie McEvoy and Susan Ruffini.
NFBHC board member Shannon Reitz poses with daughter Kayla Reitz, both of Riverhead.
Breast cancer survivors were given pink roses upon arrival.
NFBHC board member/survivor Janice Jay Young, Riverhead Assessor Paul Leszczynski and representing Apple Honda of Riverhead: Phillip La Vigna, Linda Hulse, Matthew Didurenko, and survivor Kim Healy.
NFBHC board members Lori McBride and Denise Vasilakos with volunteer Lauren Morris.
Reverend Jessie Fields, right, and William Fields of Goodwill AME Zion Church in Riverside.
Breast cancer survivor and owner of Detection in Time, Shawn Widmyer (Southold) poses with survivor Marianne Fitzgerald (Riverhead).
Music provided by DJ Darrell Mayo of D. Mayo Productions.
NFBHC recognized treasurer and long time board member Susie Bandiera, as well as massage therapist Kathy Tilley and reflexologist Natalie Lugo for their support of breast cancer patients and survivors.
Gala emcee, News 12 Long Island Reporter Shari Einhorn, welcomes guests to the Fourth Annual Pink Pearl Gala & 20th Anniversary Celebration.
Jessie Fields of Goodwill AME Zion Church in Riverside gives the invocation.
Gala emcee, News 12 Long Island Reporter Shari Einhorn, introduces NFBHC Vice President and Gala Chair Melanie McEvoy Zuhoski.
Greg Zuhoski surprises wife Melanie McEvoy Zuhoski with flowers as she returns to her seat.
NFBHC President Susan Ruffini remarks on the importance of the gala and community support.
Former honoree Ann Cotten-DeGrasse of Riverhead and Martha Kennelly of Mattituck.
Marjorie Horne of Manhattan wins the surprise raffle hidden under her seat.
NFBHC board accepts a charitable donation from Ian Zuhoski of Mott’s Tree Service.
Denise Zuhoski (Southold) of Making Waves hair salon in Cutchogue poses with NFBHC Vice President/Gala Chair Melanie McEvoy Zuhoski. Denise worked on Melanie’s hair for the event, as well as several other NFBHC board members.
Riverhead Town Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith, from left, with Councilwomen Jodi Giglio and Catherine Kent.
NFBHC Vice President/Gala Chair Melanie McEvoy Zuhoski with raffle winner and friend Regina Calcaterra of New Suffolk.
Amore Jewelry Design provided a Pink Pearl Gala special rate.
Guests browse raffle prizes, valued between $400 and $1,100.
