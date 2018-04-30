Pink Pearl Gala raises funds for local breast cancer patients

Dozens of North Fork residents and cancer survivors came out to support the North Fork Breast Health Coalition at its fourth annual Pink Pearl Gala at the East Wind in Wading River Friday.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the nonprofit organization, which returns all funds raised from its events to locals diagnosed with breast cancer. It offers grants, outreach and free programs that she took part in, including free yoga classes, massage therapy, reflexology and support groups. Ms. McEvoy Zuhoski joined the coalition’s board around 2012 and now serves as vice president.

This year’s gala was emceed by News 12 report Shari Einhorn. Several supporters of the organization, including longtime board member Susie Bandiera, were honored at the event.

Top Caption: North Fork residents and cancer survivors came out to support the North Fork Breast Health Coalition at its Pink Pearl Gala at the East Wind Friday. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)

