Boys Tennis: Kosmynka is a perfect 11-0

In many respects, Luke Kosmynka’s season has mirrored that of the Mattituck High School boys tennis team. Both knew they were going to be competitive, they just didn’t know how competitive.

Well, both have exceeded expectations. The Tuckers (10-2, 10-1), who lost several seniors to graduation, are tied with Southampton for the Suffolk County League VIII lead and Kosmynka could not have asked for a better season as the No. 2 singles player. He is a perfect 11-0.

“The moment I knew we were losing so many kids, such as the seniors from last year, we didn’t think we would produce as much as we’re producing now,” he said after the Tuckers recorded a 7-0 home win over Riverhead on a windy and chilly Monday afternoon.

“I’m very satisfied with this season, with the teammates, with Mr. [Mike] Huey,” he said of his coach. “All the teammates have been producing a lot and we’ve been able to pick up some wins that we maybe thought we would have not gotten.”

Buoyed by a successful season, Kosmynka and several other Tuckers will compete in the Division IV Tournament at William Floyd High School Friday, Saturday and Monday. He was hopeful he can go deep in the competition.

“To be honest with you, the last few tournaments I played doubles with Tucker Johansson,” Kosmynka said of Mattituck’s first singles player. “In terms of my singles game, I am going in confident. Hopefully, I can make it to the quarterfinals.”

It could come down to the luck of the draw.

“A lot is going to depend on the draw he gets,” Huey said. “Both him and Tucker have to get a decent draw and I think he will because his record in second singles is very good and Tucker’s record in first singles is very good. But we’re in League VIII, we’re in the lower ability league, so we have to make concessions for that. If they get a good draw, we’ll do well.”

Regardless of what transpires, Kosmynka has acquitted himself well this season, improving his overall game.

“I need to get more of my serves over, start getting points that I should be winning from the get-go,” he said. “I think I’m becoming a well-rounded player, certain things that should have been better in the past.”

After listening to Kosmynka’s response, Huey told his talented junior: “I think you’ve improved on the strength of your shots, too. It’s a natural maturity. He hits the ball harder than he did last year. He’s much more confident in those shots.”

Kosmynka showed how confident Monday as he defeated Jose Alvarado, 6-0, 6-0.

“I think I played very well, a little more consistent than other days,” he said. “I was hitting my strokes with consistency, number one. I was putting them in strategic points to force him outside.”

Everyone on the Mattituck courts had to battle what everyone hoped would be the last cold and extremely windy day of the spring.

“Cold was bearable today,” Kosmynka said. “It’s really the wind that throws you off. You’ve just got to adjust to the wind no matter what side you’re on. You’ve got to hit it softer, harder.”

The Tuckers swept all seven matches, losing only 10 sets to the Blue Waves (1-11, 1-11).

In first singles, Johansson defeated Alejandro Tomas, 6-1, 6-2. Sam Fish downed Casmir Lesiewicz in third singles, 6-0, 6-0, and Joe Corso beat James Vogel, 6-0, 6-1, in fourth singles.

Luke Bokina and Brian Feeney bested Maislon Alvarado and Livardo Tomas in first doubles, 6-1, 6-0. Chris Siejka and Savvas Giannacis combined to stop Ferdy Patzan and Richard Domingo in second doubles, 6-1, 6-0, and Kyle Schwartz and Joey Sciotto overcame Maykol Alvardo and Anderson Estrada in third doubles, 6-2, 6-2.

“I think we surpassed our expectations,” Huey said. “We’re tied for first place right now. I didn’t know that we would come along this nicely. Right from top to bottom we’ve had good play. I think a lot of it has to do with the team chemistry and everybody getting along really well.”

Huey hoped that continue through Tuesday as the Tuckers will visit third-place William Floyd (8-3, 8-3).

“That’s a big match for us,” he said. “They’re in third place and we’re tied for first and they’re a formidable opponent.”

Of course, the Tuckers have proven to be a formidable one themselves.

