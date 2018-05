Edward O. “Ned” Payne III, formerly of Greenport and Shelter Island, died Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2017, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Hospice.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, May 5, at 11 a.m. at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, officiated by the Rev. Stephen Fearing. Interment with U.S. Navy honors will follow in the Payne family plot at the Shelter Island Cemetery behind the church.

