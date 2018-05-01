Theresa H. Zimnoski of Mattituck died April 29 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 85.

The daughter of Kazimerz and Stephanie (Andruszkiewicz) Trubisz, she was born Aug. 20, 1932, in Jamesport and graduated from Mattituck High School in 1950.

Ms. Zimnoski worked on the family farm with her husband. She was also a clerk typist for Southold Justice Court.

She was a member of the Sacred Heart Rosary Society and Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue.

Family members said she enjoyed playing bingo and cards, reading, spending time with family and friends. She loved the holidays and family traditions.

Predeceased by her husband, Henry in 2014; daughter Karen and grandson Frank McBride, Ms. Zimnoski is survived by her children, Deborah Zuhoski (Jerry) of Mattituck, Diane McBride (Richard) of Cutchogue, Kathy Zimnoski of Mattituck, Cynthia Pumillo (Gary) of Cutchogue and Thomas Zimnoski of Florida; grandchildren, Jacqueline Gatz (Don) of Mount Sinai, Jerry Zuhoski (Heather) of New Hampshire, Lisa Mauro of Cutchogue, Michael McBride of Cutchogue, Lori McBride of Cutchogue, Laurie McBride of Mattituck, Kyle Pumillo (Jessica) of Cutchogue and Kevin Pumillo of Cutchogue; and great-grandchildren, Donald Gatz Jr., Tyler Gatz, Marisa Gatz, Kensington Zuhoski, Maci Zuhoski, Brett Mauro and Courtney Mauro.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, May 3, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, May 4, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to Hallockville Museum Farm or Mattituck Fire Department.

This is a paid notice.

