Eleanor E. Carter of Cutchogue, formerly of Westhampton, died March 30 at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. She was 88.

The daughter of Ellis and Natalie Billard, she was born Aug. 1, 1929, in Greenport and attended Southold High School.

In 1953, she married Frederick Carter in Cutchogue.

Ms. Carter worked as a clerk with the Suffolk County Clerk’s Office.

She was a member of Beach United Methodist Church in Westhampton Beach.

Family members said she enjoyed spending time with family and cooking.

Predeceased by her son, Jeffery, Ms. Carter is survived by her husband and daughter, Rebecca Law of Cutchogue.

Cremation was private and services were held.

Arrangements were in the care of Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue.

