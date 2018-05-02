Rescuers who saved three men last month honored by Coast Guard

Members of the Orient Fire Department, Southold Town Police Department and Plum Island ferry were honored Tuesday by the U.S. Coast Guard for their role in a water rescue last month.

The rescuers were presented certificates at the Riverhead Fire Department.

Three boaters were pulled to safety thanks to the combined efforts of members of multiple agencies who responded. The 34-foot wooden boat the men were aboard sunk in Plum Gut April 14 after striking rocks in bad weather. One man aboard the boat managed to call 911.

Two dispatchers from the Southold police department were honored for their role as well as members of the Orient Fire Department who were on scene. A crew aboard the Plum Island ferry also assisted in the rescue.

Photo caption: The honorees included (from left) the mother of Plum Island ferry captain John Crowe, who couldn’t attend; paramedic Carolyn Clements; U.S. Coast Guard Officer Reed, who presented the certificate; dispatchers Donna Lane and Kelly Tuthill; firefighters Rich Gillooly, Angel Medina, Nicholas Galiano and Josh Hubbard. (Courtesy photo)

Comments

comments