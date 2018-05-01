Russell Bird service set

Obituaries

Burial of cremated remains, , for Russell C. Bird, formerly of Mattituck, will take place at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 5, at Cutchogue Cemetery with military honors.

Mr. Bird died Jan. 4 at the age of 80.

