Russell Bird service set

Burial of cremated remains, , for Russell C. Bird, formerly of Mattituck, will take place at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 5, at Cutchogue Cemetery with military honors.
Mr. Bird died Jan. 4 at the age of 80.
Eleanor E. Carter of Cutchogue, formerly of Westhampton, died March 30 at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue….
Theresa H. Zimnoski of Mattituck died April 29 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 85. Comments comments
Edward O. “Ned” Payne III, formerly of Greenport and Shelter Island, died Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2017, at Northeast Georgia Medical…
