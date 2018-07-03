Public hearing set for July 26 on short-term rentals in Greenport

The Greenport Village Board will hold a public hearing July 26 on a proposal to regulate transient, or short-term rentals, within the village.

But the specifics of the proposal have yet to be determined.

The proposal would only pertain to residential properties or units.

Mayor George Hubbard Jr. said Thursday night he plans to meet with Village Administrator Paul Pallas and Village Attorney Joe Prokop on Monday or Tuesday iron out specific language for the proposal.

“Hopefully, by July 9th, which is the following Monday, we can have it published, so that the public will have more than enough time to review it before the hearing.”

A version of the proposal will be sent to the village board members prior to that, he said.

The village has a law that requires all rentals to be inspected and registered, but it does not have a law specifically dealing with short-term rentals. The existing law defines a transient rental as being less than 30 days.

The July 26 meeting starts at 7 p.m.

