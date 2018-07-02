Cops: Man fleeing scene crashes into tree, charged with DWI

A Riverhead man who fled the scene of an accident in Greenport crashed into a tree and was arrested on multiple charges, including a felony, according to Southold Town police.

Brandon Coscia, 24, was driving a 2012 Honda at a high rate of speed eastbound on Route 48 at about 8 p.m. Friday when he struck a vehicle as he attempted to pass at the intersection of Route 48 and Chapel Lane, police said. Mr. Coscia continued driving eastbound and then attempted to turn onto Main Road when he struck a tree.

Police said Mr. Coscia was found to be operating the vehicle impaired by drugs.

He was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, DWI and leaving the scene of an accident, police said.

He was processed and held for arraignment.

