Cops: In lieu of beach parking pass, man offers attendant marijuana

A Middle Village man tried to bribe a beach attendant with marijuana to park at the Nassau Point Causeway Beach without a permit Sunday, according to Southold Town police.

Maciej Szpakowski, 35, gave marijuana to the 16-year-old attendant for letting him park without the permit, police said. The teenager called her mom, who alerted police.

Mr. Szpakowski was arrested shortly before 4:30 p.m. on a felony charge of endangering the welfare of a child as well as criminal sale of marijuana, police said. He was held for arraignment.

