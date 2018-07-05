Old-Fashioned Street Fair returns Saturday in new location

The Old-Fashioned Street Fair in Mattituck is on the move this summer — just around the block.

This weekend’s 41st annual fair will take place on Old Sound Avenue instead of Love Lane and Pike Street.

The Mattituck Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the event, changed the location to benefit Love Lane and Pike Street businesses, president Danielle LaScala said.

“We moved it because it’s actually growing bigger and bigger every year,” she said. “We felt that it might better accommodate all the vendors as well as our local merchants. In past years, some of the merchants had to close their businesses on Love Lane, so some were actually losing money, and that’s not what the Mattituck chamber is here to do for the community.”

By shifting the fair over to Old Sound Avenue, Ms. LaScala said, the businesses on Love Lane and Pike Street won’t be blocked out.

Otherwise, however, those attending at this year’s festival can expect much what they’ve come to expect over the past four decades. The fair will feature plenty of food, live music, arts and crafts vendors and the traditional naming of the newest Little Miss and Mister Mattituck. Last year’s winners will also be on hand.

Ms. LaScala said there will be some new vendors this year and a focus on local businesses.

“We’re definitely trying to reach out to our local community and try to get more of the local presence, including some of the businesses that just opened,” she said. “So that’s really what we’re gearing toward, to give more attention to the local businesses.”

The Old-Fashioned Street Fair is set to run Saturday, July 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine.

“We hope for continued local support, and it should be really fun day,” Ms. LaScala said.

Last year’s event featured a special celebration for festival’s 40th anniversary, with a reunion of former Little Miss Mattituck winners.

