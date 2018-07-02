Paul Kulsziski of Greenport on May 17. He was 88.

He was born in Orange, N.J., on Oct. 25, 1929.

Mr. Kulszinski was an engineer and retired from Motorola.

Family members said he was a model airplane enthusiast and has built over 100 planes, with wing spans a few inches to six feet across. He spent much of his time restoring the S.W. Philips house in Greenport, where he recently completed a restoration of the famous lions on the front porch. He was a regular audience member at the Metropolitan Opera, and was a wine aficionado who was always willing to share his collection with family and friends.

A funeral Mass will be Saturday, July 7, at 11 a.m., at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. Friends and family will gather after the service to celebrate his life.

