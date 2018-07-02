David A. Doroski, a lifelong resident of Southold, died suddenly at home on July 1. He was 60 years old.

He was born on October 5, 1957 to Geraldine (Butler) and Adam Doroski in Greenport.

On September 11, 1982, he married Dawn Skrezec, and together they made their home in Southold. He was currently a heavy equipment operator for the Southold Town Highway Department.

Predeceased by his mother, Geraldine, on Aug. 1, 2016, Dave is survived by his wife Dawn; two sons, Jeremy and Jason, both of Astoria; his father, Adam “Zack”, of Southold; sister June (Sinan) Kutur of Turkey; niece Allison Latham; nephews Kyle Skrezec and Donald Sayre, Jr.; brother-in-law Darrin E. Skrezec of Southold; and mother and father-in-law Doris and Edward Skrezec, of Southold.

The family will receive visitors Friday, July 6, from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, July 7, at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Southold, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Peter J. Kelley. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Diabetes Association would be appreciated.

This is a paid notice.

