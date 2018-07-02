Alma B. Ryder died peacefully at San Simeon by the Sound June 24, 2018, 38 years to the day her husband, Howard “Chick” passed. She was 101 years old.

Alma was born in her mother’s house on West Neck Road on Shelter Island on Sept. 22, 1916. A true hare-legger, Alma lived on Shelter Island until recent years. She married fellow hare-legger, Chick, on April 17, 1937 at St. Ann’s Episcopal Church in Bridgehampton.

After starting her family, Alma spent World War II knitting socks for the war effort, driving a taxi for her father-in-law and delivering mail from the North Ferry to both Shelter Island Post Offices. In the 1950s she went to work for the Weber estate and worked her way through several jobs before becoming Miss Caroline Weber’s personal assistant. She worked for the Weber estate until Miss Weber’s passing in the late 1980s.

Over her lifetime Alma enjoyed many hobbies and crafts, particularly crocheting and knitting. You would be hard pressed to find a house on Shelter Island that did not have one of her creations in it. In addition to providing her handmade items to family and friends, she also donated several each year to St. Mary’s Church holiday sale.

Alma was a lifelong parishioner of her beloved St. Mary’s Church. She was instrumental in re-opening St. Mary’s in the 1950s after it had been closed for many years. Always ready, willing and able to assist the church in whatever way was needed, she served as a member and president of St. Mary’s altar guild as well as secretary of the church.

Alma enjoyed spending time with friends and family, including her extended family at Silver Circle, where she would see her fellow Shelter Island friends weekly. In 2011, Shelter Island Town acknowledged her contribution to the Island over her lifetime by declaring September 22, 2011 Alma Ryder Day, an honor she was particularly proud of.

Alma is survived by her children, Melva R. McLaughlin and Charles “Bub” Ryder; her granddaughters Cindy Arkinson, Kerry McLaughlin, Donna Cass and Mary Payne; as well as several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and all the loving friends and family who affectionately called Alma “Mom.” Alma is predeceased by her husband Howard and her grandson, Barry. Family members respectfully ask for donations to be sent to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church on Shelter Island and San Simeon by the Sound nursing home in Greenport.

