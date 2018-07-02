See photos from the Orient fireworks show

A fireworks display lit up the skies over Orient Harbor Saturday night. The fireworks by Grucci display was visible from the Orient Causeway and along the shores surrounding Hallocks Bay.

If you missed this show, there’s still a chance to watch fireworks in Greenport on Thursday and Saturday nights at the Greenport Fire Department carnival. There will also be fireworks in Riverhead on Thursday following the kickoff of the Alive on 25 Summer Street Festival. And a carnival fundraiser for Peconic Bay Medical Center on Route 25A in Wading River will offer fireworks Friday, July 6. Get more details on the firework displays here.

See the photos from Orient by photographer Jeremy Garretson below:

