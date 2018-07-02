John Martin Krukowski

Longtime Greenport resident John Martin “Kricket” Krukowski died June 28. He was 93 years old.

Born in Peconic Oct. 28, 1924, to Victoria (Paluska) and Joseph Krukowski, he served in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1946, achieving the rank of Technician 4th Grade.

On Nov. 2, 1947, he married Margaret Mary Montgomery at his home in Peconic.

Mr. Krukowski worked as a commercial fisherman and was the head maintenance man at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport.

A member of the Greenport American Legion, family members said he was a gardener and handyman for everyone.

Mr. Krukowski was predeceased by two brothers, Chester and George; and sisters Martha Westerlund, Rose Sobotka and Sophie Tamin. He is survived by his wife, Margaret “Peggy”; his daughter, Victoria Chute (Ray); his sisters Esther Hunter and Mary Punda; three grandchildren: Brian, Greg and Carl; and six great-grandchildren: Jacquelyn, Alyssa, Austin, Aiden, Alex and Addisyn.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, July 8, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, July 9, at St. Agnes R.C. Church. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Father Richard Hoerning will officiate.

The family asks that memorial donations be sent to the Greenport American Legion Building Fund, 121 3rd St., Greenport, NY 11944.

This is a paid notice.

