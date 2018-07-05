Real Estate Transfers: June 5, 2018

Brought to you by:

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated May 7-13, 2018.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Baiting Hollow Owner to Boffardi, Roger, 1110 Bluffs Dr N, #3408 (600-11.2-1-188), (R), $399,542

CALVERTON (11933)

• Novak, C by Referee to Wells Fargo Bank NA, 200 South Path (600-97-2-1.1), (R), $605,830

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• McBride, R & J to WJF Farms LLC, 11750 Oregon Rd (1000-83-3-5.2), (C), $275,000

• 3595 Skunk Lane Hldg to Indian Neck II LLC, 3595 Skunk Ln (1000-97-9-12), (V), $3,416,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Petterson, J to EECL Properties LLC, 52 Nash Ave (900-123-3-14), (R), $250,000

• Yakaboski, G to 18 Reeves Bay Trail LLC, 18 Reeves Bay Trail (900-143-3-24), (R), $125,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Gambino, G & G to Maxwell, William, 3590 Rt 25 (1000-35-4-28.12), (R), $630,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Brown, H & L to Aloise, Douglas, 45 Eileen Circle (600-47-3-1.20), (R), $445,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Rowehl, R by Executors to DKST Holdings LLC, Oregon Rd (1000-100-2-6.3), (V), $371,090

• Sidlauskas, T & D to Manning, Philip, 1330 Donna Dr (1000-115-15-15), (R), $480,000

PECONIC (11958)

• 1985 Leslie Road Hldg to Indian Neck IV LLC, 1985 Leslie Rd (1000-98-1-2.1), (V), $978,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Villas at Roanoke to Maris, James, Vacant Land Sound Ave (600-17-1-6.1), (V), $400,000

• Villas at Roanoke to Maris, James, Vacant Land Sound Ave (600-17-1-6.2), (V), $725,000

• Kennedy, M to Frankfort, Robert, 34 Wake Robin Ln (600-20-7-6), (R), $600,000

• Peconic United Mthdst to John Wesley Village L.P., 1 Aldersgate (600-82-2-4.6), (C), $10,000,000

• Holz, R & Halsey Jr, B to DiSpigno, Vincent, 128 Scenic Lake Dr (600-82.2-1-128), (R), $409,000

• Wells Fargo Bank NA to 87 Sandy Court LLC, 1428 Roanoke Ave (600-83-1-15.5), (R), $229,000

• Lang, G to Martinez & Gonzalez, Mirian & Jose, 84 Old Farm Rd (600-84-1-2.38), (R), $365,000

• Boyd Jr, J heir by Referee to Fannie Mae, 1375 W. Main St (600-119-2-42.1), (R), $280,014

• Meritage Realty LLC to 817 Pulaski Realty Co LLC, 713 & 817 Pulaski St (600-124-2-24), (C), $1,450,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Schumacher, J by Referee to US Bank National Assoc, 32 Vista Ct (600-94-1-3.2), (R), $785,312

• Rowehl, R by Executors to Two Cats Two LLC, 2755 Oregon Rd (1000-94-4-2), (V), $208,482

• Peters, W & R to Ehrler, Elizabeth, 35 Dunlookin Ln (600-92-6-18), (R), $780,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Mulhall Trst & Allmaras to Politidis, Simone, 775 Kenneys Rd (1000-59-7-34), (V), $190,000

• Papagiannis, A to Merino Romano LLC, 1065 Jasmine Ln (1000-69-3-24.3), (R), $445,000

• Kilgallen, R to O’Reilly, Brett, 505 Lighthouse Ln (1000-70-6-29.1), (R), $1,562,500

• Bender, J to Formato, Joseph, 540 Grange Rd (1000-75-4-15), (R), $395,000

• Piti, J & B to Oliva, Catherine, 985 Oak Ave (1000-77-1-11), (R), $492,500

• Bauer, H &V by Referee to Dennelly, Brian, 190 Osseo Ave (1000-87-3-20), (R), $338,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Whiffen Jr & Ioimo Whif to Leonard, Thomas, 84 Maidstone Ln (600-115-1-10.9), (R), $685,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

Comments

comments