Paul W. Baker Jr. of Westport, Mass., died July 1. He was 61.
The son of Paul and Jean (Morralle), Mr. Baker was born in Greenport and was a lifelong resident of New York before moving to Westport last year. He worked as a plumber for Mattituck Plumbing & Heating.
Predeceased by his parents and his wife, Linda (Silvia), he is survived by his sons, Paul III of North Attleboro, Mass. and Eric of Westport, Mass.; a brother, Christopher Walsh of San Diego, Calif.; a sister, Suzanne Seuferling of Pa.; two grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Private arrangements are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Road, Westport, Mass.
