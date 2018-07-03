Paul W. Baker Jr. of Westport, Mass., died July 1. He was 61.

The son of Paul and Jean (Morralle), Mr. Baker was born in Greenport and was a lifelong resident of New York before moving to Westport last year. He worked as a plumber for Mattituck Plumbing & Heating.

Predeceased by his parents and his wife, Linda (Silvia), he is survived by his sons, Paul III of North Attleboro, Mass. and Eric of Westport, Mass.; a brother, Christopher Walsh of San Diego, Calif.; a sister, Suzanne Seuferling of Pa.; two grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Private arrangements are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Road, Westport, Mass.

