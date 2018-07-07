Southold Blotter: Shirley man arrested for possession

A Shirley man was arrested on Route 48 in Greenport Friday for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a misdemeanor, and being under the influence of narcotics in public, according to Southold Town police.

Anthony Galardi, 34, was observed stumbling in the roadway and was found to be in possession of oxycodone and Armodafinil pills around 12:20 p.m.

• A Greenport man was seen in an altercation in Greenport Village Saturday, and as police officers approached him, he attempted to run away, police said. Officers were able to pursue him on foot and he was found to be in possession of narcotics, according to Southold Town police.

Michael Polite, 32, was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third, fourth and seventh degrees, and resisting arrest around 2:30 a.m., officials said.

• Mauricio Rojas, 44, of Hampton Bays was arrested last Tuesday for driving with a suspended driver’s license. He was pulled over on Route 48 because his passenger-side taillight was not working and the officer discovered Mr. Rojas had four suspensions for failure to pay and failure to answer a summons, police said.

• A Southold man reportedly overdosed on heroin while at a Greenport residence Saturday, according to Southold Town police. An anonymous person called the police when the Greenport man flagged him down stating his friend had overdosed on heroin while at his house, police said. The friend stated he administered Narcan but was unsure of the dosage, according to the report. The Southold man was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital around 11 a.m., police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

