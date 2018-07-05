Town considers adding sunscreen dispensers to local beaches, parks

The Southold Town Board met with Jack and Maggie Biggane, of Mollie’s Fund, about the possibility of installing sunscreen dispensers at five town parks and beaches.

The organization, which aims to increase awareness for melanoma prevention and provide information and services on skin cancer detection, offered to pay for the installation, servicing and sunscreen for the five dispensers for the first year, and would assess the following year. Mr. Biggane said they would be willing to foot the bill for the batteries, sunscreen and servicing in the future.

“They actually approached me a week ago with probably one of the better ideas I’ve heard in all my years here, certainly because of the health consequences,” supervisor Scott Russell said.

The Bigganes created The Mollie Biggane Melanoma Foundation after their daughter Mollie died of skin cancer at age 20. The Bigganes, of Garden City, said they decided to expand their efforts to Southold Town because they often visit. They already have dispensers in Garden City.

They added that the ingredients in the sunscreen would be listed next to the dispenser so that people can be aware of allergens. Having the sunscreen, which will be free for visitors to use, at parks and beaches is also aimed to help people get in the habit of applying sunscreen when they go outdoors, Mr. Biggane said.

Ms. Biggane said they also have a program with Eastern Long Island Hospital, which includes education for nurses. If the town approves the idea, the dispensers could be installed in two weeks, Mr. Biggane said.

“I think it’s a wonderful idea,” Mr. Russell said. “We’ll support it anyway we can.”

[email protected]

Photo caption: Jack and Maggie Biggane, of Mollie’s Fund, met with the town board Tuesday to discuss the idea. (Nicole Smith photo)

Comments

comments