Baseball: Mattituck Little League all-stars off to 2-1 start

The Mattituck Little League 11-/12-year-old all-star team is off to a 2-1 start in pool play of the District 36 Tournament. The top two teams in each pool advance to the playoffs for the right to play in the championship game.

The team’s lone loss came against Riverhead Saturday at Stotzky Park. Mattituck won 13-3 Monday night in a game against the East End team from Westhampton.

The tournament is the first step for teams on the road to the Little League World Series.

See more photos from the team’s game against Riverhead below:

