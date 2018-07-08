Police: Fine money ‘meant nothing’ to Cutchogue man who refused to turn down music

A Cutchogue man was hosting a birthday party and refused to turn the music down, stating he did not care how loud it was and the fine did not matter because money “meant nothing to him,” even after several officers asked him to lower the music last Saturday around 1 a.m., police said.

Police responded to the Fisherman’s Beach Road after receiving several noise complaints and found the amplified music being play from a DJ booth with large tower speakers that could be heard all the way to Nassau Point Beach, according to a police report.

The homeowner told police that once they left the party, he’d turn the music back up again, police said.

He was issued a town code summons for noise pollution, the report states.

