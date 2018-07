Apostal Passadakes of Rego Park and Southold died on July 4. He was 50 years old.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, July 7, from 8-10:30 a.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Divine Liturgy will follow at 11 a.m. at Sts. Anargyroi Taxiarchis And Gerasimos Greek Orthodox Church in Greenport.

Interment will follow at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold.

A complete obituary will follow.

Comments

comments