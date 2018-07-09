The Work We Do: Chris Bekiesz, Bekiesz Garage Doors

Hi. My name is Chris Bekiesz. I’m the owner and operator of Bekiesz Garage Doors.

I’ve been in this trade now for probably 12 years. I’ve been on my own for almost two years.

I live in Riverhead now and I graduated from Riverhead High School in the Class of ‘06. Out of high school, I had a friend who was in the trade and I just got a job and kind of went from there.

I like it. I meet different people every day. It’s been fun.

A normal day for me is that I’m always up in Hauppauge to get my material. I pick it up, come to the job site, I meet with the homeowner, take down the old doors and then install a better door that’s higher in value. I start by taking down the old door and taking off the trim on the outside. I stack panel by panel and put the tracks in. Then I install the springs. I do it piece by piece and just keep going step by step.

I try to get to save them some kind of money, like in heating their garage if they do so. But it adds a nice touch on the house. They can be customized, too, so the customer can pick what design they want. I start at 7:30 a.m. and get done whenever the job is done. It’s an all-day affair and then I try to do a few more calls. It’s an eight- or nine-hour day. I’m always busy, and it’s just me. I’m the owner and operator. I like it that way.

I service the North and South forks. I go out west. I practically cover this whole island. I go everywhere. I’ve been out to Montauk, East Hampton, Orient Point. Everywhere.

I meet different people every day, which is great. It’s not the same exact thing.

It’s a different door and I think that the outcome of a nice, new door on a house is what I like.

“The Work We Do” is a Suffolk Times multimedia project profiling workers on the North Fork. It is made possible by Peconic Landing in Greenport. See photos on Instagram @thesuffolktimes.

