Harold J. Kiefer of Orient died July 7. He was 85 years old.

Born on Nov. 23, 1932, he was born in Queens. He worked for the phone company and Local Union #3 in Flushing. He moved to Orient eight years ago.

Family members said he loved fishing, or as friends liked to say, he loved drowning worms.

Predeceased by his beloved wife, Joan, he is survived by his daughters, Kathleen (John) Listner, and Mary Ellen (Henry) Sampson; two grandchildren, Katy and John; two sisters, Carol Speckman and Rosemary Johnstone, all of Queens; numerous nieces, nephews and friends, including Eileen, of Southold.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Our Lady of Hope Church in Middle Village, N.Y. on Wednesday, July 11 at 9:45 a.m. Interment will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Farmingdale.

Arrangements were in the care of Papavero Funeral Home in Maspeth.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments