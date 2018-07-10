Fern Simpson

Fern Alvin Lawson Simpson quietly passed away at the young age of 98 on July 2. She was the daughter of Matilda Houston Brett and John Colbert Lawson and was born at the family home in Congers, N.Y. on Dec. 17, 1919.

She was a 1938 graduate of Congers High School.

On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 20, 1941, Fern was united in marriage to George A. Simpson, the love of her life and best friend. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, George was called to serve his country as a lieutenant in the United States Merchant Marine. During his service, Fern worked stateside at the Lederle Laboratories in Pearl River, N.Y. and maintained their home until his return.

Fern and George moved to Levittown in 1948 and on to Greenport in 1953, where she spent the remaining 65 years of her life. The Simpsons were the proprietors of Hoppy’s Cleaners, where she was his right hand and partner. Together, they built a thriving local business and gave much support to the community. Fern was an active member of The United Methodist Church, an avid and accomplished swimmer, and a supporter of the local school and youth groups. Later in life she enjoyed music, drawing and love of nature, along with trips to the Candy Man in Orient.

She truly loved life to the fullest through simple pleasures, a circle of friends, devotion to her many dogs over the years and loving her six great-grandchildren. She was a devoted aunt to her nieces and nephews. She had the uncanny ability to reach everyone in a positive way.

Fern is predeceased by her husband George; brothers Herbert and Richard; and sisters Gladys, Marjorie and Olive.

She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia (James) Pirillo and Deborah (Harold) House; along with her grandchildren, James (Sylvia) Pirillo, Peter (Jamie) Pirillo, BJ (Stav) Piel, Jennifer (Kenneth) Bigora and Jeffrey Piel; as well as great-grandchildren Maya and Lila Piel, Abigail and Taylor Bigora and Lukas and Mason Pirillo.

According to her wishes, family and friends gathered to celebrate her life at a simple graveside ceremony on July 5 at the Greenport Stirling Cemetery as she joined George in eternal rest.

In celebration of her life, the family suggests support be given to San Simeon by the Sea in honor of their adult day care program, the North Fork Animal Shelter in memory of her faithful companion Chopper, or the Southold Senior Center for their continued dedication to caring for our elderly population.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments