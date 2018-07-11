Cops: Cutchogue man pulled out rifle, threatened to kill man during argument

A Cutchogue man was arrested for threatening another man with a gun during an argument Tuesday afternoon, Southold Town police said.

Thomas Foster, 44, was charged with second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor, following the incident on Schoolhouse Road in Cutchogue.

A 31-year-old Brentwood man told police two men confronted him for driving too fast in the area while he was at work, inciting an argument. He said one of the men, later identified as Mr. Foster, pulled a rifle on the man and told him “I will kill you.”

Police said Mr. Foster was found in a nearby development during the investigation and he was placed under arrest. The rifle was not located, according to police.

Police gave the address of the Harvest Pointe condominium complex as the location of the incident. No other information was immediately available.

Comments

comments