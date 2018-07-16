Bette Ann Davis DiOrio of Shelter Island, beloved mother, wife and grandmother, passed away at San Simeon by the Sound on February 26. She was 88 years old.

Born to Helen (Schauer) and Harry Davis in Manhattan on July 24, 1929, Bette was raised in Kingston, New York. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Teachers College at Columbia University and her registered nursing degree from St. Luke’s in New York. Bette met her husband Tony in the Bronx while working as a public health nurse in Westchester County. She fell in love with his dancing and singing. She knew he would be a great father to their children. Bette and her family moved from the Bronx to Shelter Island in 1972.

Bette was a public health nurse on the North and South forks, spending her last 10 years of work at the Suffolk County prenatal clinic in Southampton. She was passionate, her family said, about providing prenatal services to low income women.

Bette’s favorite pastimes were swimming at Menhaden Lane and Fresh Pond, exercising at the FIT center, feeding her birds and driving her five-speed Dodge Neon Sport.

She enjoyed participating in her community as a member of the Shelter Island Red Cross. Bette also enjoyed reading the Sunday New York Times and the Shelter Island Reporter. She was a strong woman, her family remembered, with a great sense of humor and a wonderful smile.

Predeceased by her sister, Eleanor DeWitt of Accord, N.Y., and her loving husband, Anthony, of Shelter Island, she is survived by her daughter, Mary of Portland, Ore.; sons Philip (Linda) of Shelter Island and Harry (Peg) of Shelter Island and New York City; grandchildren Jason of Clearwater, Fla; Christopher and Mia, both of Shelter Island.

Burial will be held at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery on Shelter Island, July 24.

This is a paid notice.

