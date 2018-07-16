Eleanor Mae Papish of Mattituck died on July 15 She was 90 years old.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, July 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 21 at the funeral home, at a time to be determined.

Interment will follow at New Bethany Cemetery in Mattituck.

Memorial donations to the Mattituck Fire Department Rescue Squad would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Arrangements were in the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

A complete obituary will follow.

