James O. Hillis of Greenport died at Eastern Long Island Hospital on July 16. He was 93 years old.

Born on Dec. 20, 1924 in Minot, N.D., he married Betty Jane Braaten in Minneapolis on June 14, 1947. He served in the U.S. Air Force for four years, and then worked for Pan American World Airways for 38 years.

Family members said he loved to travel.

He is survived by his son, John; his daughter, Andrea; and one granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held on July 21 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport, officiated by the Rev. Garrett Johnson. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.

Arrangements were in the care of Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

