Southold Blotter: Riverhead man arrested for assaulting co-worker in Cutchogue

Michael Barry, 31, of Riverhead was arrested for third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, when he got into a fight with a co-worker in Cutchogue last Monday, according to Southold Town police. The victim sustained a broken rib. Mr. Barry turned himself in to police headquarters last Thursday, police said.

• John Joseph Tuthill, 48, of Greenport was arrested for driving while intoxicated after being observed driving in both lanes on Route 48 heading west in Mattituck last Tuesday around 10:34 a.m., police said.

• A Cutchogue man said that the Christmas lights he had on his back porch had been cut last Wednesday and he suspected his neighbor was responsible, police said. His neighbor denied cutting the wires, and said he would not do that, the report states. No charges were filed.

• Police responded to a report of a Cutchogue woman and an Eastport woman possibly overdosing on drugs at a Cutchogue home, police said. Officers found the Cutchogue woman was conscious, breathing and slumped over on a couch but would not admit to taking any drugs. The Eastport woman said that she snorted heroin prior to police arrival and showed obvious signs of use, according to the police report. Both women were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital by members of the Cutchogue Fire Department.

• A Southold woman called police when she noticed circular scratch marks were made on her car while she was at South Harbor Beach Saturday, police said. She believes it was done on purpose and wanted the incident documented, the report states.

• A Pennsylvania woman was walking in Bootleg Alley near Front Street in Greenport when a man ran up to her and grabbed her crotch on Sunday around 1:13 a.m., according to a police report. Her boyfriend witnessed the incident and was able to provide a description to police. The man took off running toward Front Street, and her boyfriend chased after him but could not catch him, officials said.

• Several items were reported stolen from a medical cart at Eastern Long Island Hospital last Tuesday, police said. None of the items were narcotics, but of the 11 items taken, some include adenosine, epinephrine, hydrocortisone and norepinephrine, the report states. Officers were able to identify two suspects from surveillance video, and will attempt to contact them, according to a report.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

