Beatrice Margaret Jochen of Greenport died on July 18. She was 82 years old.

Born on Dec. 17, 1935, in New York City to Margaret (Barry) and Abraham Hyman, she received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Queen’s College.

She married Ernest Jochen on Aug. 25, 1957, in New York City and was a teacher there for over 40 years.

She is survived by her sister, Louise Resager; her daughter, Katherine, of Eastchester, N.Y.; and her son, Ernest, of New York City.

The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 23, at Calverton National Cemetery, with interment to follow.

The family asks that donations be given to your favorite charity in memory of Bea.

Arrangements were in the care of Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

