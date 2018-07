Joseph and Kelli Strittmatter have announced the engagement of their daughter, Danielle, to Seth Zahra.

A graduate of Southold High School, Danielle is the owner of a pet care business, Dog Walks by Dani, in Southold.

Seth, son of Paul Coleman and Kim and Mark West, graduated from Mattituck High School and works as a service adviser in the Hamptons.

A May 2019 wedding in Southold is planned.

