Richard C. Rodgers of Astoria, the brother of Lorraine Rodgers Aglora of Cutchogue, died on Friday, July 20. He was 68 years old.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, July 24, from 9 to 9:30 a.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt.

Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

A complete obituary will follow.

Comments

comments