Phyllis Neudeck Babcock of Riverhead died July 19. She was 73 years old.

The family will receive friends on Monday, July 23 from 9 – 10:30 a.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Graveside services will follow at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue, officiated by Father Peter Garry.

A complete obituary will follow.

