Lydia Tuthill (Dickerson) Numbers, born in Southold on Sept. 2, 1918, to Albert T. Dickerson and Ethel Wines Boutcher died peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, at age 99.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 11, at 11a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Southold, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Peter J. Kelley. Memorial donations in Lydia’s memory may be made to the church.

