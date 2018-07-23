Mary A. Pickard, formerly of Syosset and more recently of Peconic Landing, died July 22. She was 91 years old.

The daughter of Marie and James Pancamo, she was born in Manhattan on July 8, 1927.

She married Joseph Pickard on Oct. 29, 1955, in Brooklyn.

Mary received her Juris Doctor and was an attorney for the Nassau County Attorney’s Office in Mineola. A member of the Woodbury Republican Club and the Greater Woodbury Garden Club, she volunteered at the Syosset Senior Center and at the Community Church of Syosset.

Family members said she loved to travel and was an avid reader and lifelong learner.

Predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Joseph; her brothers, Jay, Joseph and Anthony; and her sister, Rose; she is survived by her son Joseph, of Oyster Bay.

The family will receive visitors Friday, July 27, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. The funeral services will be at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Southold, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Peter Kelley.

Burial will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.

Comments

comments