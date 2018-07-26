Real Estate Transfers: July 26, 2018

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated May 28-June 3, 2018.
Brought to you by:
BAITING HOLLOW (11933)
• Fuhrmann, W & I to Hiller Residence Trust, Harvey I & Marcia, 517 Fox Hill Dr (600-11.1-1-107), (R), $525,000
• Riccio, T & A to Enstine Trust, Lynda, 2 Silver Beech Ln (600-39-7-2), (R), $630,000
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• Brooks, B by Referee to Bank of New York Mellon, 455 Beebe Dr (1000-97-7-14), (R), $675,659
• MacGilvray, R & K to Spinelli, Joseph, 1255 Stillwater Ave (1000-103-1-17), (R), $582,000
FLANDERS (11901)
• Corrado, V & C to Hamptons Solo LLC, 184 Brookhaven Ave (900-145-1-20), (V), $115,000
• Mitchner, L to LAD Ventures LLC, 25 Pine Ct (900-164-3-41), (R), $198,000
GREENPORT (11944)
• Irwin, K to Dagati, Patricia, 450 Tasker Ln (1000-33-4-42), (R), $447,000
LAUREL (11948)
• Deluise, A to Tapper, Jill, 2550 Delmar Dr (1000-127-4-25), (V), $180,000
MATTITUCK (11952)
• Rowehl, R by Executors to DKST Holdings LLC, 2755 Oregon Rd (1000-100-2-6.2), (R), $999,000
• North Fork Horizons to Smerglia, Jane, 225 Sigsbee Rd (1000-143-2-5), (R), $380,000
• Mattituck Equities to BNB Bank, 10900 Route 25 (1000-143-3-4.2), (C), $2,125,000
NEW SUFFOLK (11956)
• Raynor, M to 890 Old Harbor Road LLC, 890 Old Harbor Rd (1000-117-5-22), (C), $390,000
• McDaniel, T & Carroll, M to Krug, George, 1175 Second St (1000-117-7-20), (R), $600,000
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• Nationstar Mortgage to Wilcox, Michael, 654 Northville Tpke (600-106-3-3), (R), $171,500
• Bank of America NA to EECL Properties LLC, 1106 W Main St (600-125-2-16), (R), $237,500
• Massab, R by Referee to MJW Properties LLC, 314 Hamilton Ave (600-126-1-3.6), (R), $141,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Jones, M to Kozarowicz, Hilary, 8516 Main Bayview Rd (1000-87-5-23.10), (R), $730,000
WADING RIVER (11792)
• Gramarossa, F & L to Golfo Development Corp, 101 Long View Rd (600-25-3-9), (V), $160,000
• Pranaprom, P to Bentsen, Patrick, 27 Oliver St (600-49-1-8), (R), $329,900
• Breisacher, P & J by Referee to Blake Stone LLC, 33 Leonard St (600-74-1-5), (R), $313,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)