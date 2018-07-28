Southold Blotter: Multiple reports of people peddling door-to-door

Southold Town police received multiple reports of people peddling door-to-door in Mattituck and Southold Tuesday afternoon.

Officers advised the peddlers that they must obtain proper permits from Southold Town before soliciting at people’s doors. An additional report came in at 6:20 p.m., according to a report.

Police also received two reports of an exterminating company peddling last Thursday around 6 p.m., according to a report.

• A short caused by lightning sparked an electrical fire in the basement ceiling of a Southold home around 6 p.m. last Tuesday, police said.

A woman in the home called police shortly after hearing thunder and said her basement had filled with smoke. The Southold Fire Department responded to extinguish the fire.

• A Southold man reported that parts were removed from junk vehicles at an auto body shop he manages in Cutchogue over the past three month. The parts included a radiator, battery and windshield wiper blade assembly, police said. Gas was also siphoned from multiple vehicles, officials said. The missing items were valued at $550, police said.

• A Southold woman and Laurel man were involved in an accident while exiting the Mattituck Plaza shopping center last Wednesday, police said. Around 4:45 p.m., the woman was making a left turn out of the shopping center and failed to yield to a southbound car on Factory Avenue, the report states. Both vehicles sustained damage, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

