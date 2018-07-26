Anniversary concert for Eastbound Freight

Eastbound Freight, a bluegrass band with its roots on Long Island, returns to the Jamesport Meeting House at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 28, for a concert marking the 30th anniversary of the group’s founding.

The ensemble got its start performing outdoors in front of the Miller Place library in 1988, and since then they’ve made appearances outdoors at Lincoln Center and at other well-known venues in the New York metropolitan area.

The band — Dave Thompson, guitar; Bruce Barry, bass; Bill DeTurk, banjo; Bill Ayasse, fiddle; John Brisotti, mandolin — will be joined by two former members, singer Gene Yellin and fiddler Bill Christopherson.

“Band members will tell their own stories about how we came to love the music, sharing our experiences of meeting and playing with some of bluegrass’s most legendary performers as Kenny Baker, Jesse McReynolds and the Red Clay Ramblers,” Mr. Brisotti, one of the band’s founders, said in a press release. “This special concert should appeal to audiences both new to bluegrass music as well as seasoned connoisseurs.”

Tickets, at $20, are available at jamesportmeetinghouse.org, Duffy’s Deli in Jamesport or at the meeting house, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport, Saturday night.

