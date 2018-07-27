Taking a ride through Mattituck on horse-drawn carriage

Children attending Vacation Bible School at Mattituck Presbyterian Church got a fun new way to explore Mattituck.

To celebrate the last day of the week, which was Chronicles of Narnia themed, kids got a ride around town on a horse-drawn carriage. The carriage is owned by Jim Miller, a church member, and was drawn by his 19-year-old horse Oreo.

Mr. Miller said he does about a dozen events a year with Oreo, including weddings and parades. On Friday, the rides started at the church, turned down Pike Street passing the train station and fire house, then down Wickham Avenue and Main Road back to the church.

Photo caption: Jim Miller leads the horse drawn carriage through Mattituck Friday morning. (Credit: Nicole Smith)

