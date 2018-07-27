Frederick T. Carter of Cutchogue, formerly of Westhampton, died June 10 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 88 years old.

The son of Matilda and Alfred Carter, he was born on Nov. 6, 1929, in Southampton.

He worked as a custodian for the Westhampton Beach school district. His family said he loved golf and spending time with his family.

Predeceased by his wife Eleanor in 2018, and his son Jeffrey, he is survived by his daughter Rebecca Law of Cutchogue.

The funeral services and cremation were private.

Arrangements were in the care of Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue.

Comments

comments