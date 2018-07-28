Greenport student’s winning mural completed at American Legion

The mural designed by a Greenport High School student to be displayed in the commander’s office at the Southold American Legion is complete.



Andrea Ochoa finished the painting, which depicts four people — a young girl reading, a student at graduation, someone holding a military rifle and someone wearing an American Legion dress hat — over an American flag backdrop. A selection committee of veterans chose the design among the submissions from students in the contet.

During the process Ms. Ochoa learned about the American flag and its history, Charles Sanders, the commander of American Legion Post 803, said in an email.

To complete the mural, Ms. Ochoa received $500 and had all materials for the mural provided by the legion. She had her drawing printed on transparency paper and then projected onto the wall, measuring 7 feet, 10 inches by 9 feet, 4 inches, Mr. Sanders said.

Mr. Sanders said in April, when the contest was announced, that the mural must include the four pillars of the American Legion — Americanism, national security, children and youth, and veterans affairs and rehabilitation — but that students can otherwise be as creative as they wish.

