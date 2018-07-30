George DeLong of Southold died suddenly in Greenport on July 28, where he had been born 83 years earlier on June 4, 1935. He lived his entire life on Laurel Avenue.

He was the son of Jane (Vaughn) and George G. DeLong. He was a graduate of Southold High School and later attended NYU.

George served his country in the United States Air Force, and later enjoyed a career as a car salesman for many area dealerships. He retired as general sales manager for Wells Pontiac Cadillac in Peconic.

He was a member of the Griswold Terry Glover American Legion Post #803, the Southold School Board, where he served as President from 1971-1981, the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, where he served as Grand Master, and the First Presbyterian Church of Southold as an Elder.

For 50 years, he was a private pilot.

He is survived by his wife Carol (Boergesson), who he married on June 2, 1961, at the First Presbyterian Church of Southold; his children, Rene Suprina of Riverhead and Todd (Sandy) DeLong of Cutchogue; and six grandchildren: Amanda DeLong (Matt Williams), Matthew Suprina (Debbie), Nicholas DeLong (Katie Cogan), Scott DeLong, Lauren Enos and Bryan Enos. He was predeceased by a sister, Glenda Gail Radich.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, July 31, from 2 to 4 p.m., and from 7 to 9 P.M. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 1, at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Southold. The Rev. Dr. Peter J. Kelley will officiate. Interment, with U.S. Air Force honors, will be at the church cemetery.

Memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation would be appreciated.

Arrangements were in the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

