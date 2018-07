A Mattituck man drowned in his backyard pool Sunday, Southold Town police said in a press release.

Joseph Sieczka, 79, was unresponsive when family members found him in his New Suffolk Avenue pool shortly before 7 p.m., police said.

Family members and first responders performed CPR on Mr. Sieczka until he was transported by Mattituck ambulance to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where police said he was pronounced dead.

